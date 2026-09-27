After Oct. 7 warning storm, Netanyahu secretly visits UAE and meets MBZ

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly visited Abu Dhabi on Sunday and met UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, amid renewed controversy over reports that the Emirati leader warned him of a looming Hamas attack shortly before the October 7 massacre.

Netanyahu flew to Abu Dhabi on a private plane Sunday morning, spent most of the day there and has since returned to Israel.

( Photo: shutterstock, AP, Shalev Shalom )

The meeting came against the backdrop of reports that bin Zayed, widely known as MBZ, warned Netanyahu before Oct. 7 of an “earthquake” being planned by then-Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Netanyahu has denied receiving such a warning.

The controversy has intensified in recent weeks following reports that Emirati intelligence passed information to Israel before the attack and that bin Zayed subsequently spoke with Netanyahu about the threat.

At the same time, Sunday’s visit highlights a recent warming in relations between Israel and the UAE following the war with Iran.

Israel took the unusual step during the conflict of temporarily providing the Emirates with an Iron Dome missile defense system accompanied by Israeli operators.

Emirati diplomats said the Israeli decision to provide an air-defense system during the war “will never be forgotten.”

“It is good to know who your friends are in times of trouble and who are not,” they said.

The UAE was also one of only two Arab countries, along with Bahrain, whose representatives remained in the UN General Assembly hall during Netanyahu’s recent address, after dozens of other delegates walked out.

Sunday was not Netanyahu’s first secret visit to Abu Dhabi during the recent regional conflict.

During Operation Roaring Lion, the prime minister also secretly traveled to the UAE and met with bin Zayed.