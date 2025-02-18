U.S. official: All hostages will leave Gaza under Trump

ILTV News had a conversation on the sidelines of the events happening in Israel this week with a senior U.S. official who shared that, despite all the discussions about going back into Gaza and the Phase I and Phase II negotiations, all of the hostages will be coming out of Gaza, as per U.S. President Donald Trump’s instruction.

The message received was clear: When Trump means business, he means business—this is non-negotiable. So, Israelis can feel confident that their loved ones will come home. Period.

Over the weekend, Trump told reporters, “If it was up to me, I would take a very hard stance, but I can't tell you what Israel is going to do.” However, before taking office, Trump vowed that every hostage would leave Gaza or "hell would break loose."

When Hamas threatened to cancel the hostage deal, Trump issued an ultimatum that forced the organization back into compliance.

Since November, when Israel secured the release of around 115 hostages as part of the first hostage-for-ceasefire deal, negotiations with Hamas have stalled. The remaining captives have now been in the terror group’s hands for more than 500 days.

Currently, 73 hostages remain in Gaza, including some who are confirmed dead. Among them are American citizens.