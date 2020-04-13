Ashkenazi calls for fines against demonstrators to be canceled

Blue & White MK Gabi Ashkenazi called for fines imposed on people who demonstrated in front of his home earlier Monday morning to be canceled.

“Even in current circumstances freedom of speech and the right to protest must be maintained so long as protesters adhere to Health Ministry regulations,” Ashkenazi tweeted.

