Iran’s Jewish MP warns community to avoid celebrations amid Israeli strikes

Dr. Homayoun Sameh , the Jewish representative in Iran’s parliament and a vocal critic of Israel, issued a public warning to Iranian Jews on Sunday, urging them to avoid any form of celebration—even in private homes or preschools—despite the fact that recent Israeli airstrikes have targeted only military and nuclear sites.

“Dear community members, in these sensitive times, refrain from holding any kind of celebration, even in private homes or kindergartens,” he wrote. “I strongly advise you to take this final warning very seriously.” He specifically prohibited bar mitzvahs, weddings, family gatherings and festive events, whether at home or in educational institutions.

1 View gallery Dr. Homayoun Sameh (center)

While acknowledging that the Israeli Air Force has conducted precision strikes intended to avoid civilian casualties, Sameh said: “We must not forget that any one of us—or our loved ones—could have been targeted.

“Missiles and shrapnel do not distinguish between nationality, religion or belief. We are all Iranians, and we must defend this homeland from foreign aggression with unity, empathy and resolve.”

Notably, Sameh made no mention of the recent Iranian missile strikes on Israel, which struck civilian homes and Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva.

Sameh, a member of the Iranian parliament’s Health Committee, visited a hospital in Tehran along with Christian MP representatives and Foreign Ministry spokesperson Dr. Esmail Baghaei to meet with civilians reportedly injured in what he called “recent attacks by the Zionist regime.”

Israeli strike in Tehran

Following the visit, Sameh said: “We visited and expressed our condolences to a group of civilians wounded in the latest Zionist regime attacks and now hospitalized in Tehran. As a member of the Health Committee, I specifically examined the medical treatment process and services provided.”

He went on to thank the hospital’s director and staff: “I extend heartfelt gratitude to the hospital director and the dedicated medical team providing specialized and professional care to these respected patients. Per Health Ministry guidelines, all treatment for these individuals will be provided free of charge.”

“Iran is the homeland of all Iranians—including Muslims, Jews, Armenians and Assyrians—who stand united in defending their country and national dignity,” Dr. Baghaei added.