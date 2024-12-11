Syrian activist: 'We are ready for peace'

A Syrian expatriate and activist has commended Israel for destroying Syrian weapons, citing concerns that they could fall into the wrong hands.
Speaking to ILTV News, Rawan Osman said, "I’m happy that Israel has destroyed these weapons and warships." She added that the Kurds should also be grateful, as such actions could prevent them from being targeted by jihadists.
Osman further shared that individuals on the ground in Syria and Lebanon have expressed a readiness to pursue peace with Israel.
"We are sick of the Axis of Resistance and the misery they have brought," she said.