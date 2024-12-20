World's oldest complete Ten Commandments tablet sold for over $5 million

The world's oldest complete Ten Commandments tablet has been sold at auction for over $5 million.

10 COMMANDMENTS SOLD FOR $5 M ( ILTV )

The buyer, who chose to remain anonymous, plans to donate the artifact to an unnamed Israeli institution, according to Sotheby’s auction house in New York.

The 155-pound marble slab, inscribed with the commandments in Paleo-Hebrew script, dates back to 300-800 A.D. It is the only complete example of its kind from antiquity. The final gavel fell after more than 10 minutes of intense international bidding, fetching a price far beyond expectations.

The tablet was unearthed in 1913 during railroad excavations along Israel’s southern coast but was initially overlooked as historically significant. It served as a paving stone in a local home until 1943, when it was purchased by a scholar who recognized its importance.

While the inscription closely follows the Biblical commandments familiar to both Jewish and Christian traditions, it omits the third commandment against taking the name of the Lord in vain. Instead, it includes a directive to worship on Mount Gerizim, a holy site for the Samaritan community.