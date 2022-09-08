Israeli leaders across political spectrum salute Queen Elizabeth II

Israeli leaders from across the political spectrum expressed their condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II , praising the British monarch for her devotion to service.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace confirmed earlier on Thursday.

3 View gallery UK flag projected on the building of Tel Aviv Municipality ( Photo: Motti Kimchi )

Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday sent his condolences to the British royal family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and said she left behind an "unparalleled legacy".

"On behalf of the government and people of Israel, I send my condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," he said on Twitter. "She leaves behind an unparalleled legacy of leadership and service."

May her memory be for a blessing," Lapid said on Twitter.

On behalf of the Government and people of Israel, I send my condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



She leaves behind an unparalleled legacy of leadership and service.



May her memory be for a blessing. pic.twitter.com/ZWm26wiVKx — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) September 8, 2022

President Issac Herzog said he mourns the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was known far and wide simply as The Queen. Her passing is the end of an era. Together with the Israeli people I grieve her loss and extend my deepest sympathies to the British People and all nations of the Commonwealth, who have lost their monarch," Herzog said.

"Queen Elizabeth was a historic figure: she lived history, she made history, and with her passing she leaves a magnificent inspirational legacy.

3 View gallery Crowds mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday ( Photo: Getty Images )

"Throughout her long and momentous reign, the world changed dramatically, while the Queen remained an icon of stable, responsible leadership, and a beacon of morality, humanity and patriotism. In her life and in her service to her people, the Queen embodied a spirit of integrity, duty and ancient tradition," he said.

"My late mother and father had several audiences with the Queen over the years. Her fond welcome and warm hospitality left a profound impression down the generations."

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu posted on Twitter his condolences over Queen's death. "Along with all the people of Israel, we send our condolences to the people of Britain and to the royal family on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

My wife Sara and I, along with all the people of Israel, send our condolences to the people of Britain and to the royal family on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) September 8, 2022

"She was a legendary sovereign, a beacon of integrity and a steward of a second Elizabethan age which will be remembered down the centuries. May her memory be blessed."

The Tel Aviv Municipality was lit in the colors of the British flag in mourning for the loss of the Queen.

Mayor Ron Huldai said he was deeply saddened.

3 View gallery UK flag projected on the building of Tel Aviv Municipality in honor of the Queen ( Photo: Motti Kimchi )

"Her Majesty’s legacy and accomplishments are an inspiration, not only to the British people, but the entire world. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom."