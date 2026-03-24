Herzog receives key opinion on Netanyahu pardon, vows to act in state’s interest

President Isaac Herzog has received a ministerial opinion on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for a pardon , as the formal review process continues, according to a statement from the president’s office.

Amichai Eliyahu, a Cabinet minister from the far-right Otzma Yehudit party who was assigned to handle the matter in place of Justice Minister Yariv Levin, submitted his recommendation Tuesday along with an opinion from the Justice Ministry’s pardons department.

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Eliyahu’s position was not made public, though local media reports said he is expected to support granting the pardon.

Herzog’s office said the president thanked Eliyahu and the pardons department for their “thorough and comprehensive work.” The materials were transferred to the president’s legal adviser, attorney Michal Tzuk, who will review them and submit recommendations.

The statement emphasized that Herzog will make his decision independently, saying any attempts to influence the process “will not affect his judgment,” and that he will act in accordance with the law, his conscience and the interests of the state.

Netanyahu submitted the request in late November. Earlier this month, Levin transferred responsibility for handling it to Eliyahu, citing concerns that claims of a conflict of interest could delay the process.

According to a legal opinion by the Justice Ministry’s pardons department, reported by local media, the request does not meet the standard threshold conditions for a pardon. The opinion does not include the position of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, who has not yet issued a formal response and is expected to oppose the request.

Legal officials have said the case is unusual because Netanyahu has not admitted wrongdoing, expressed remorse or completed his trial — factors typically considered in pardon decisions.

The issue has also drawn attention abroad. U.S. President Donald Trump recently criticized Herzog and called for a pardon to be granted, saying Netanyahu should not be distracted from what he described as a conflict with Iran.