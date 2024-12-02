Muslim migrant who shot Jewish man in Chicago found dead in prison cell

Abdallahi, an illegal immigrant from Mauritania who had lived in the U.S. for at least two years and worked for Amazon, was hospitalized for gunshot wounds sustained during a shootout with police. He had been in the prison's medical facility since November 15. During a routine security check, he was found unconscious. CPR was administered, and he was then taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office; No foul play is suspected. The state of Illinois launched an independent investigation, as is customary in cases of this type.