Muslim migrant who shot Jewish man in Chicago found dead in prison cell

During a routine check, the terrorist, who shot a Jew who was on his way to the synagogue, was discovered unconscious in a city prison; He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead; Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi - who was accused of six counts of attempted murder - appears to have taken his own life

Itamar Eichner, Daniel Edelson, New York|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Suicide
Chicago
shooting
Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, a 22-year-old Muslim migrant who shot a Jew and planned attacks against Jews in Chicago , was found lifeless in a city prison after an apparent suicide attempt, according to the local sheriff's office.
Jewish man shot on way to synagogue in Chicago
(Photo: From social networks)
Abdallahi, an illegal immigrant from Mauritania who had lived in the U.S. for at least two years and worked for Amazon, was hospitalized for gunshot wounds sustained during a shootout with police. He had been in the prison's medical facility since November 15. During a routine security check, he was found unconscious. CPR was administered, and he was then taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office; No foul play is suspected. The state of Illinois launched an independent investigation, as is customary in cases of this type.
1 View gallery
סידי מוחמד עבדאללהיסידי מוחמד עבדאללהי
Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi
(Photo: Local police)
Abdullahi was charged last month with attempted murder, shooting at vehicles, a hate crime and an act of terrorism. On October 26, he shot a 39-year-old ultra-Orthodox man who was walking to synagogue in Chicago's West Rogers Park neighborhood. The injured man was taken to the hospital and released after treatment. Abdullahi yelled “Allahu Akbar” as he exchanged fire with responding officers during the arrest attempt.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
At the detention extension hearing last week, investigators said data recovered from Abdallahi’s phone revealed antisemitic motives and extensive planning. He had marked the locations of synagogues, conducted online searches for “Jewish community center” and “gun store,” and stored over 100 antisemitic and pro-Hamas images and videos. Among the addresses found on Abdallahi’s phone was"Ezerat Yisrael, a synagogue located one block away from the scene of the shooting.
Prosecutors also stated that his personal device contained over 100 anti-Semitic and pro-Hamas images and videos.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""