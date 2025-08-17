Explosions heard in Sanaa, Houthis claim Israeli strike on power station

At least two explosions were heard early Sunday near a power station in Yemen’s capital Sanaa, according to a report by Reuters, citing local media.
Yemeni sources claimed the blasts targeted the Haziz power plant in the southern part of the city. Mashal al-Rifi, CEO of the Sanaa Electric Corporation, said the facility “was under attack causing a temporary power outage.”
Houthi political bureau member Hazam al-Asad criticized the strike on social media platform X, alluding to Israel being the explosions and writing that “a criminal enemy targets only civilian service facilities – electricity and water.”
A civil defense source speaking to Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV said the attack struck the generators at Haziz power plant in the Sanhan area south of Sanaa governorate, forcing the plant to halt operations. “Our teams are working to extinguish the fire caused by the incident,” the source added.
The last reported Israeli airstrikes in Yemen occurred about a month ago when the Israeli Air Force launched Operation Long Shadow on Houthi positions at the port of Hodeidah, the group’s main harbor. Israeli jets targeted areas the Houthis were attempting to repair following previous attacks.
At that time, the Israel Defense Forces said the strikes hit Houthi military infrastructure including engineering equipment used to repair port facilities, fuel tanks and vessels employed in military operations against Israel or nearby maritime traffic along with other terror-related infrastructure.
Defense Minister Israel Katz commented then that “the IDF is now striking terror targets of the Houthi regime in Hodeidah and firmly enforcing any attempt to rebuild terror infrastructure hit in previous operations. As I have made clear – Yemen is like Tehran. The Houthis will pay a heavy price for firing missiles toward Israel. We will continue to act at all times and in all places to defend the State of Israel.”