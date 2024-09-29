Watch Israeli Navy intercept drone heading for Eilat

An Israeli Navy Sa’ar 4.5-class missile ship successfully intercepted an unmanned aerial target that was approaching Israel from the area of the Red Sea outside of Israeli territory, the IDF spokesperson announced Sunday morning. The target was intercepted outside the country's borders. Watch the interception:
The drone triggered warning sirens in Eilat at around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Shortly after, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an organization made up of pro-Iranian militias, claimed responsibility for launching a UAV at a "vital target" in Eilat in a video released on Sunday morning.
Included in the video was a photo of assassinated Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah. Watch the video: