Israeli ambassador signals hope for Lebanon peace by 2026 in rare message

In a direct message to Lebanese citizens at both the beginning and end of the interview, Leiter said: “I represent Israel to the U.S. government and to the people of the United States. It's very important for me to reach out to the people of Lebanon and to let you know that we want very much to pursue peace with you. We want to live together in peace and harmony. We have no issues with your territory. We have issues only with our security. And when we're threatened, we have to respond, because the same way you want to live in security, so do we. So we're looking for ways of pursuing talks, we're looking for ways of pursuing peace, and at the same time, we're looking to secure our citizenry and our country.”