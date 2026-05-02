Expert explains Israel's 'miracle economy'

Israel is known as the “miracle nation,” and according to Evan Liberman, founder and CEO of Wise Money Israel , “you don't have to be religious to understand that there's something miraculous going on here that's beyond all odds.”

Liberman, who founded Wise Money Israel to help people from around the world invest in Israeli stocks and bonds in Israeli currency, said Israel is experiencing golden years economically, even as it battles enemies on every front.

“People generally look at the news from abroad, and what they see is turmoil,” Liberman said during a recent ILTV Podcast . “But the reality is, those are headlines, not what's happening on the ground.”

He said war does not actually affect the fundamentals or the structure of the economy. Israel’s economy is resilient, well-structured, and built to sustain the crises that the country goes through around every 10 years.

“Enemies are coming against us at all times,” Liberman said. “The [economic] structure is built to go through crises in a good way. The economy is actually firing on all cylinders. We see a GDP of about 3%, which is much more than OECD nations, and coming back in the next year or two to about 4.5% to 5%, which is way above the United States and Germany.”

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Liberman said there are many myths about Israel, but the biggest one is that the economy is small. While Israel has a relatively small population, around 10 million people, and a limited land mass, its global influence is far greater.

“We have more Nobel Prize winners than any people in the world. We have more educated people. We have more startups than anywhere in the world. We have more R&D spend,” Liberman told ILTV.

He added that Israel’s influence extends globally. Much of the world’s technology and innovation, including desalination, military technology, and cybersecurity, has roots in Israel. Multinational companies often acquire Israeli firms and establish research centers in the country.

Another common myth is that Israel is a risky economy. Liberman acknowledged that living through war is extremely challenging for people on the ground, but said it does not impact Israel’s global economic activity.

“Companies are very globally focused,” Liberman explained. “We're a globally connected nation in many different sectors, and so the demand for innovation and our services continues even despite what's happening here on the ground. And so people are able to even sometimes be in reserve duty and still be working on their laptop in their off times. And I have a lot of colleagues that are doing exactly that, because the demand for innovation doesn't stop.”

Looking at key financial indicators such as debt-to-GDP ratio, currency strength, stock market performance, unemployment, interest rates, and inflation stability, Liberman said Israel is not only a developed economy but, in many ways, more developed than other Western countries.

And how are the returns? In Liberman’s words: “actually amazing.”

He said the stock market experienced a single-digit dip at the beginning of the war, similar to previous escalations. His company’s research over the last 30 years shows that the market typically recovers by mid-war and then rises by around 13% within a few months. That pattern, he said, held true following the October 2023 Hamas massacre.

According to Liberman, investing in Israel is accessible to anyone and “it’s actually quite simple,” especially when using Wise Money Israel. His company has spent the last two decades perfecting the process, Liberman said. Today, Wise Money Israel works with clients in more than 30 nations and manages around 400 million shekels.

The setup process typically takes about 25 minutes and can be completed online. Wise Money Israel works with both local and international brokerages, including in the United States, where it is Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered.

Moreover, investing in Israel does not necessarily complicate taxation. Israel does not require tax reporting from individuals who do not live in the country. An American investor, for example, can manage taxes on Israeli investments similarly to how they would handle investments in the United States.

Almost all Wise Money Israel staff are bilingual, meaning they can work with clients in their own language, and all forms are available in English.

Finally, Liberman said investing in Israel carries a deeper meaning.

“We also believe in what God is doing in our nation as He builds our people in this modern age,” Liberman told ILTV. “That gives us the hope that the long-term view and perspective of Israel is very bright.”

He said investing goes beyond giving a donation to Israel or simply visiting. It is about partnering in the country’s future.

“How can I be part of it, even if I don't live in Israel?” Liberman asked. “One of the ways is having a partnership in helping the economy grow.”

Watch the full conversation: