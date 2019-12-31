Governor fires 34 prison guard trainees who gave Nazi salute

West Virginia's governor has fired 34 correction officer trainees who were photographed giving a Nazi salute, and he fired their instructor. He also says four instructors are being suspended without pay.
Republican Gov. Jim Justice announced his decision Monday after receiving a report from state investigators that the trainees regularly gave the Nazi salute "as a sign of respect" for their instructor in the weeks prior to the release of the photo. Its release earlier this month triggered widespread outrage.
