Trump's Gaza plan: 'Absolutely no chance of being implemented'

U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to displace Gazans from their homes has “absolutely no chance of being implemented,” according to Chuck Freilich, the former Deputy National Security Advisor in Israel and now a senior fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv.
“It’s a non-starter for the entire Arab world and for the Palestinians,” he told ILTV. “I do think that there is a positive thing that has come out of this, which is that the president has forced the Arab countries to start confronting the reality of their Gaza situation and to start thinking about different ways of solving the problem.”
Watch the full interview: