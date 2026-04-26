Author says Quran supports Jewish connection to Israel

The Quran is a Zionist book, according to Tom Wegner, the author of The Abrahamic Revolution.

In an interview with the ILTV Podcast, Wegner explained that there are several places in the Quran that explicitly mention God and Moses telling the Children of Israel to enter the "Holy Land."

2 View gallery ( צילום: EPA )

For example, Surah Al-Ma'idah (5:21), in which Moses says, "O my people, enter the Holy Land which Allah has assigned to you and do not turn back or you will be losers." The phrase "written for you" or "assigned to you" implies a divine decree.

In addition, the Prophecy of Return (17:104), Surah Al-Isra, records God saying, "And We said to the Children of Israel after him, 'Dwell in the land, and when the final promise comes to pass, We will bring you together.'"

“I’m literally quoting the Quran right now,” Wegner stressed. “That’s Zionism… The Quran and Zionism say that the place of the children of Israel is the land that was promised to them by God. The problem is that they are not teaching those parts of the Quran in the madrasahs and mosques of the Islamic Brotherhood.”

2 View gallery A 10th century Quran on display at Israel's National Library ( Photo: AP )

Wegner said he believed there needed to be an alternative to the Muslim Brotherhood, one that could be rooted in the shared story of Abraham. He emphasized that this is not necessarily about religion, but about history that all three Abrahamic faiths can agree on. He added that there is not a single Muslim country where one cannot find a Muslim community with what he calls an “Abrahamic spark.”

So, Wegner wrote his book.

After writing his book, he began forming communities. He said the effort has since grown into a small but global movement, with chapters or local initiatives in Israel, Gaza, the West Bank, Iraq, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somaliland, Sudan, Morocco, Indonesia, and other countries.

This movement, he said, is not focused on interfaith dialogue but rather on interfaith diplomacy, offering an alternative to the Muslim Brotherhood and other radical movements.

“We will see more and more intellectuals and leaders in the Arab world understanding that the path of resistance is a no go and turning to the other path,” Wegner predicted. “These populations were radicalized by Al Jazeera and by the Axis of Resistance. And if they will try to create some sort of arrangement with Israel … they might face revolutions or be deformed, or pay with their heads, etc. So we will create the grassroots basis for those governments, for those regimes to have, to some extent, political support, to join the Abraham Accords or to deepen their connections with Israel.”

He acknowledged that change will take time, perhaps even decades.

“The Muslim Brotherhood exists for a century now, and it took them that while to create infrastructure,” Wegner said. “But we are already on the go.”