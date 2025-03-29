New judicial reform passes Knesset—but does it threaten judicial independence?

Amir Weitmann, head of the Libertarian Caucus in the Likud, joined ILTV News last week to discuss a bill amending the Judicial Selection Committee, which passed in the Knesset.

JUDICIAL REFORM ( ILTV )

ILTV: Can you explain to us, in simple terms, what this judicial reform bill changes about how judges are selected? Is this different from what we saw before the war?

Weitmann: So, actually, what we're doing is a version of what's called the German model. What it means is that judges are going to be selected based on consensus between both sides of the aisle, where there's no veto power for the judges. In other words, there will have to be cooperation between whoever is in government and whoever is in opposition.

We are going to impose cooperation between all representatives of the Israeli public. This is not going to be a left-wing scheme, it's not going to be a right-wing scheme. No party will have the power to impose its will on the other. There is going to have to be cooperation. There is going to have to be collaboration. And the result will be that the judges will be acceptable to the vast majority of the Israeli public.

ILTV News: There is a sharp divide here in Israel when it comes to this bill. Opponents argue it gives the government too much control over the judiciary. How do you respond to that concern?

Weitmann: Well, it's a lie—for the reason I just explained. No, the government will not have control. That's exactly the point: both sides, both the coalition and the opposition, will have veto power. This means the government will not be able to nominate whomever it wants. It also means that no one will be elected without bipartisan support. So, that's exactly what we want.

