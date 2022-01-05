UN peacekeepers attacked in south Lebanon near Israel border

Unknown perpetrators attacked a group of UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, vandalizing their vehicles and stealing official items from them, a UN official said Wednesday.

Such scuffles with UN peacekeepers are not uncommon in southern Lebanon since the peacekeeping force was expanded following the 2006 war between Israel and the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah.

A United Nations peacekeeper (UNIFIL) stands near a poster depicting Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon

Kandice Ardiel, a press official for the UN force - known as UNIFIL - called on Lebanese authorities to “investigate quickly and thoroughly, and prosecute all those responsible for these crimes." She added that the attack occurred on Tuesday night.

Local media reported that residents of the southern town of Bint Jbeil scuffled with Irish peacekeepers who they said were taking photographs of residential homes. The reports added that the UN force was not accompanied by Lebanese troops.

United Nations peacekeeping force (UNIFIL) vehicles patrol the coastal road to Naqura, the southernmost Lebanese town by the border with Israel

Bint Jbeil is a Hezbollah stronghold and large parts of its were destroyed during the 2006 Second Lebanon War.

Ardiel said that contrary to the disinformation being spread, the peacekeepers were not taking photos and were not on private property. She added that the peacekeepers were on their way to meet members of the Lebanese army for a routine patrol.

A Hezbollah militant in Lebanon's capital of Beirut

“UNIFIL condemns attacks on men and women serving the cause of peace, which are violations of both Lebanese and international law,” Ardiel said, adding that UNIFIL also condemns those who manipulate local residents to serve their purposes.

A similar incident with peacekeepers in south Lebanon late last year was condemned by Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry.

UNIFIL was originally created to oversee the withdrawal of Israeli troops after a 1978 invasion. The mission was expanded in Lebanon under a U.N.-brokered truce after the monthlong war between Israel and Hezbollah militants in 2006.