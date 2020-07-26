Survey: More than 1/2 of Israelis concerned they won’t cover monthly expenses

More than half of Israelis are concerned they won’t be able to cover their monthly expenses, and one-fifth have cut back on the amount of food they consume in the wake of the financial crisis created by the pandemic, according to a survey by the Central Bureau of Statistics.
The survey said that 21% of respondents say they or their family members are buying less food or eating less since the pandemic began.
The CBS survey also found high levels of anxiety among 42% of the public since May. Another 21% experience feelings of depression, and 19% reported they are lonely.
Among those 65 and over, 38% say they’re anxious, 24% say they’re lonely, and 20% say they’re depressed.