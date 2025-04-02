US State Department recognizes Amit Soussana for bravery after captivity

Amit Soussana, a survivor of Hamas captivity, was honored with the U.S. State Department’s International Woman of Courage Award. Abducted from her home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza on October 7, 2023, she endured 55 days in captivity.

WOMEN OF COURAGE

After her release, she bravely went public with accounts of the sexual violence she had suffered, becoming the first hostage to do so. Her testimony—delivered at the UN and beyond—raised global awareness of sexual violence as a weapon of war and gave other survivors the courage to share their stories.

In a statement, Soussana said she accepted the award on behalf of the women who fought in the war and those who endured captivity, finding strength in each other to survive the unimaginable.

The State Department commended her bravery, saying she had used her voice to shed light on the trauma faced by hostages and continued to fight for their release.

A trained attorney with years of experience in intellectual property law, Soussana is now dedicating herself to ensuring the world does not forget those still held in Hamas captivity.