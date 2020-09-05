Rouhani: Iran's friends should have defied U.S. sanctions during pandemic

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani bemoaned Iran's friends on Saturday for not standing up to the United States and breaking crippling sanctions during the coronavirus pandemic.

He also said that if the United States had a "bit of humanity or brain," it would have lifted sanctions on Iran for the duration of the health crisis.

Iran, with over 380,000 registered cases and over 22,000 deaths from the coronavirus, is one of the countries worst-hit by the pandemic in the Middle East.

"Over the past months since the coronavirus arrived in our country... no one came to our help," Rouhani said in remarks broadcast live on Iranian state television.