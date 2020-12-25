Ministers approve regulations of 3rd general virus lockdown

Ministers approved on Friday the regulations of Israel's third general coronavirus lockdown which is set to come into effect at 5pm Sunday.
The regulations set restrictions on staying in public space, restrictions on traffic and restrictions on commercial, recreational and leisure activities.
The two-week closure may be extended by another two weeks if the daily number of infections does not drop under a thousand cases and the pathogen's reproduction number [R number - the number of people that one infected person will pass on a virus to, on average] drops under one.
Nature reserves will also be closed and training will only be allowed for professional athletes. Israelis will be prohibited from visiting other households, but it will be allowed to leave for Ben Gurion Airport up to eight hours before the flight departures.