After 24 hours with no update, Israel posts 559 new coronavirus cases

The Health Ministry said 559 new coronavirus cases were recorded on Sunday after not releasing any new data on the pandemic for 24 hours.

The ministry failed to report the virus figures recorded on Saturday due to a technical malfunction. As a result, on Monday morning health officials released the combined figures of both Saturday and Sunday.

Coronavirus ward at Rambam Health Care Campus ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

According to the data, on Saturday 249 people tested positive for COVID-19 after 6,488 tests had been conducted. On Sunday, health officials conducted 20,835 tests, putting the national contagion rate at 3%.

The number of patients who are battling the virus in hospitals now stands at 942, of whom 506 are in serious condition and 206 are ventilated. The official death toll has increased to 2,397.

More than 100 new cases have been diagnosed in at least five Israeli cities since last Tuesday: In Jerusalen 766, in Bnei Brak 258, in Ashdod 154, in Tel Aviv-Yafo 133 and in Modi'in Illit 113.

Coronavirus testing center in Jerusalem ( Photo: Shalom Shalev )

The infection rate in Jerusalem now stands at 3.7%, in Bnei Brak 3.8%, in Ashdod 2%, in Tel Aviv 1.3% and in Modi'in Illit 2.9%.