IDF soldier killed by an anti-tank missile strike in southern Gaza

The IDF reported on Friday that Sergeant Asaf Zamir was killed during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

Zamir, a 19-year-old from Dimona, served as a soldier in the 53rd Armored Corps Battalion, 188th Brigade, and was killed by an anti-tank missile strike in Khan Younis.

1 View gallery Sergeant Asaf Zamir ( Photo: IDF )

Two other soldiers were seriously wounded in the incident, and another was moderately injured. In addition, a combat officer who commanded the tank sent to evacuate the wounded was lightly injured.

"The wounded soldiers were evacuated to hospital for medical treatment, and their families have been notified," the IDF said.

Since the start of the war, 883 soldiers have been killed in action, including 439 during the ground offensive in Gaza.

Earlier today, the IDF reported that Sergeant Yair Eliyahou was killed when he was hit by an excavator during engineering work in the Gaza Strip.