Iran threatens US, Gulf states ahead of ceasefire deadline as Washington imposes new sanctions

Iran’s foreign minister warned Tuesday that a U.S. blockade of Iranian ports would be considered an “act of war,” while a senior Revolutionary Guard commander threatened Gulf Arab states against aiding any attacks, saying they would have to “say goodbye to oil production,” hours ahead of the deadline for the ceasefire between Tehran and Washington is set to expire.
The warnings came as the United States imposed new sanctions targeting 14 individuals and companies accused of helping Iran procure weapons, amid rising tensions and a fragile ceasefire.
The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions target entities based in Iran, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, as well as aircraft used to transport weapons or related components on Iran’s behalf.
The measures come as Washington and Tehran remain at odds over whether to begin a second round of talks aimed at keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and ending the conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran. A two-week ceasefire announced by President Donald Trump is set to expire in the coming days, and he has warned that military action could resume.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would resist pressure.
“Iran knows how to neutralize restrictions, how to defend its interests and how to resist bullying,” he wrote in a post on X.
The Treasury Department said Iran is seeking to rebuild its ballistic missile capabilities following recent strikes and is increasingly relying on Shahed-series one-way attack drones to target the United States and its allies, including energy infrastructure in the region.