Iran threatens US, Gulf states ahead of ceasefire deadline as Washington imposes new sanctions

Iran’s foreign minister warned Tuesday that a U.S. blockade of Iranian ports would be considered an “act of war,” while a senior Revolutionary Guard commander threatened Gulf Arab states against aiding any attacks, saying they would have to “say goodbye to oil production,”

Iran’s foreign minister warned Tuesday that a U.S. blockade of Iranian ports would be considered an “act of war,” while a senior Revolutionary Guard commander threatened Gulf Arab states against aiding any attacks, saying they would have to “say goodbye to oil production,”

The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions target entities based in Iran, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, as well as aircraft used to transport weapons or related components on Iran’s behalf.

The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions target entities based in Iran, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, as well as aircraft used to transport weapons or related components on Iran’s behalf.

The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions target entities based in Iran, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, as well as aircraft used to transport weapons or related components on Iran’s behalf.