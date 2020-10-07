Channels
PMs wife violated lockdown restrictions, hosted hairstylist at Residence

Itamar Eichner, Yuval Karni |
Published: 10.07.20 , 08:06
The wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sara had violated lockdown restrictions last week when she hosted her hairstylist at the official residence in Jerusalem.
Lockdown restrictions forbid hair salons from operating and specify that only immediate family members be present in domiciles barring medical reasons.
Mrs. Netanyahu responded by claiming she and her hairdresser were wearing masks during the visit and that she had appeared in a filmed appeal for citizens to maintain health mitigation restrictions.