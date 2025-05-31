Can you be Jewish and believe in Jesus?

In this episode of the ILTV News Podcast, Christian Zionist author and speaker Samuel Wearp discusses the evolving relationship between Christians and Jews.
The conversation comes in the wake of the recent murder of Yaron Lischinsky, a Messianic Jewish Israeli and staff member at the Israeli Embassy in Washington. Lischinsky was a proud pro-Israel advocate, but his tragic death also reignited some public debate around the Messianic Jewish community in Israel.
- Can someone be Jewish and believe in Jesus?
- Do Evangelicals and Messianics actively proselytize?
- And is Christian support for Israel truly unconditional—or is there more beneath the surface?
Wearp also discusses his new book, The Dire Straits of Redemption: A 21-Day Journey to Transform Jewish and Christian Relations, and shares why Israel holds spiritual power for Christians around the world.
Also, as younger Evangelicals struggle with their stance on Israel, Wearp offers a call to action: Speak up, stand strong, and support the Jewish state without compromise.
