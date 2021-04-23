Yemen's Houthis claim attack on Aramco facility; no Saudi confirmation

Yemen's Houthi movement launched an attack with a drone on an Aramco facility in the southwestern Saudi city of Jizan as well as targeting the King Khalid airbase with two drones, the Houthi military spokesman said on Twitter.

Earlier on Friday, the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted two Houthi explosives-laden drones fired at the kingdom's southern region and the city of Khamis Mushait, home to the airbase, according to state television.

There was no immediate confirmation of the Jizan attack.

The military coalition led by Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen against the Iran-aligned Houthis in 2015. The movement has stepped up cross-border drone and missile attacks on Saudi cities.