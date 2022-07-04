Israel, Poland agree to 'restore relations to proper course'

Israeli President Issac Herzog and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda agreed on Monday to restore strained relations that had deteriorated after Warsaw introduced a law last year limiting the ability of Jews to recover property lost during the Holocaust.

As part of the mending of ties, a new Polish ambassador to Israel will be appointed and Israel's designated ambassador to Poland Yacov Livne will present his credentials to Duda in the coming days, according to an statement released by Herzog's office.

Livne arrived in Poland several month ago, but up until now he neither received his letters of credentials nor scheduled any appointments with officials.

Poland’s parliament passed a law in December that prevents former Polish property owners, including Holocaust survivors and their descendants, from obtaining property expropriated by the country’s communist regime.

In the case of the former Jewish property owners, at stake in many cases were the homes or business of families who were wiped out in the Holocaust and whose properties were later seized by Poland’s communist-era authorities.

Poland claimed the new legislation was a response to fraud and irregularities that have emerged in the restitution process,

Then Foreign Minister Yair Lapid denounced the bill as "anti-Semitic and immoral".

Monday's talks between Herzog and Duda were coordinated by Lapid and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Jakub Morawiecki, marking a shift in Lapid's stance.

The two presidents discussed the advancement of their bilateral relations and expressed "hope that any future issues between Poland and Israel will be solved through sincere and open dialogue and in a spirit of mutual respect," according to the statement released after the president's call with Duda.

The two did not discuss last year's legislation that initially sparked the bitterness between the states. They did, however, talk about the importance of Israeli delegations to Poland's concentration camps.

Duda emphasized that aside from the significance of learning about the Holocaust, he wants the Israeli teens to learn more about Poland in the present day and throughout history.

During recent months, Israeli and Polish officials discussed renewing the Israeli high school students' delegations to Poland after they had been suspended due to the COVID pandemic.

The officials debated Warsaw's demand that Poland would have control over the educational content , while Israel would be permitted to bring armed security guards on behalf of the Shin Bet.

Israel agreed that the Israeli youth would meet their Polish peers, but Warsaw said this wasn't enough. Israel also agreed to add to the itinerary a visit to a Jewish museum in Warsaw, where the students would be exposed to the rich history of the Jewish community in Poland, but there was no agreement finalized on that matter, either.

