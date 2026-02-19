Sydney man sentenced to one year for calling Jews 'greatest enemy'

An Australian man who described Jews as “the greatest enemy” of the nation during a public rally has been sentenced to one year in prison, in one of the first high-profile cases prosecuted under Australia’s recently expanded hate crime laws.

Brandon Koschl, 31, was arrested after delivering an antisemitic speech at an anti-immigration march in Sydney on Australia Day, January 26. During the 40-second speech, Koschl accused Jewish groups of influencing hate speech laws and claimed Jews were responsible for undermining Western civilization.

1 View gallery Brandon Koschl ( Photo: Social media )

“Jews are the greatest enemy of this nation,” Koschl said, according to remarks cited in court. “They are the enemy of Western civilization.”

The speech, which drew applause from some in the crowd, was circulated online and sparked widespread condemnation.

Judge Sharon Freund found Koschl guilty of publicly inciting racial hatred and causing fear. She ruled that the remarks were “clearly antisemitic” and amounted to vilification of the Jewish people.

Freund said Koschl was aware that his comments could be redistributed and potentially contribute to an increase in violence. She also noted the vulnerability of Australia’s Jewish community following the Hanukkah terror attack in Bondi, in which 15 people were killed. “We will not tolerate signs or normalization of hatred directed at the Jewish people,” Freund said, adding that the sentence was intended to deter others.