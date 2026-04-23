4-year-old hurt in West Bank stone-throwing attack

IDF says troops search for assailant and impose cordon on village south of Nablus after stones hit cars near Havat Gilad, lightly wounding a child with shattered glass

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A 4-year-old boy was lightly wounded Thursday in a stone-throwing attack in the northern West Bank after stones were hurled at vehicles near Havat Gilad.
The child was hurt by shattered glass after stones struck the car, according to emergency responders. Footage from the scene showed damage to the vehicle’s windshield.
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הרכב שהותקף מיידוי אבנים בציר גלעדהרכב שהותקף מיידוי אבנים בציר גלעד
The car that was struck by stone, causing injuries to a 4-year-old child
The IDF said it had launched searches for the assailant and imposed a cordon on the village of Madama, south of Nablus.
The vehicle was driven to a meeting point with medics at the Yitzhar junction, where paramedics and emergency medical workers treated the boy at the scene for an injury to his shoulder.
No other injuries were immediately reported.
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