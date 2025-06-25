IDF names six of 7 fallen soldiers killed in Gaza explosion

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced early Wednesday the names of six out of seven soldiers who were killed in the fighting in Gaza.

They are: Lieutenant Matan Shai Yashinovski, 21, from Kfar Yona; Staff Sergeant Ronel Ben-Moshe, 20, from Rehovot; Staff Sergeant Niv Radia, 20, from Elyakhin; Sergeant Ronen Shapiro, 19, from Mazkeret Batya; Sergeant Shahar Manoav, 21, from Ashkelon and Sergeant Maayan Baruch Pearlstein, 20, from Eshhar. All served in the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion of the 188th Brigade.

