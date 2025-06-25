IDF names six of 7 fallen soldiers killed in Gaza explosion

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced early Wednesday the names of six out of seven soldiers who were killed in the fighting in Gaza.
They are: Lieutenant Matan Shai Yashinovski, 21, from Kfar Yona; Staff Sergeant Ronel Ben-Moshe, 20, from Rehovot; Staff Sergeant Niv Radia, 20, from Elyakhin; Sergeant Ronen Shapiro, 19, from Mazkeret Batya; Sergeant Shahar Manoav, 21, from Ashkelon and Sergeant Maayan Baruch Pearlstein, 20, from Eshhar. All served in the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion of the 188th Brigade.
A seventh fallen soldier has not yet been publicly named.
An initial investigation of the incident that took place late afternoon on Tuesday revealed that terrorists had attached an explosive device to the APC carrying the Engineering Corps' combat unit. The military worked for hours to identify the bodies of the fallen who were in the large and antiquated vehicle that caught fire in the explosion.
In a separate incident in Khan Younis, an IDF soldier was seriously wounded and another suffered light injuries from an anti-tank missile fired at troops.
The military pulled out forces from the Strip during the fighting with Iran to bolster deployment along the northern border and the West Bank, leading to daily incidents in Gaza.
First published: 06:12, 06.25.25