IDF strikes 50 Hamas targets in past day, IDF says

The IDF said on Tuesday that some 50 Hamas targets were attacked in Gaza in the past day including rocket launchers, weapons storages and tunnel shafts.
More stories:
In Khan Younis commando forces operating in the Hemed quarter detained dozens of Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists who attempted to escape by embedding themselves among the civilian population leaving the area after the IDF urged them to seek shelter away from the fighting.
The quarter was surrounded by military forces on Sunday, to go after remaining Hamas forces in the area as well as the terror infrastructure built by Hamas in and underneath the civilian neighborhood.
Residents of the Qatari built neighborhood were urged to evacuate to safety, by the military Arabic language spokesperson and masses were seen leaving for safe zones further to the West.
The military spokesperson said troops were also continuing their operations in the central parts of the Gaza Strip and that some 20 terrorists were killed.
In the town of Beit Hanoun, in northern Gaza a terrorist was killed when he tried to launch a drone to attack troops.