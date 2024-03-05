IDF strikes 50 Hamas targets in past day, IDF says

Military says it detained dozens of Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists attempting to escape the Hemed quarter of Khan Younis, embedding among the civilians fleeing the fighting.

Yoav ZItun
The IDF said on Tuesday that some 50 Hamas targets were attacked in Gaza in the past day including rocket launchers, weapons storages and tunnel shafts.
In Khan Younis commando forces operating in the Hemed quarter detained dozens of Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists who attempted to escape by embedding themselves among the civilian population leaving the area after the IDF urged them to seek shelter away from the fighting.
תיעוד פלסטיני: המוני תושבים יוצאים מהעיירה העיר חמד ליד חאן יונס ככל הנראה בתיאום עם צה"לתיעוד פלסטיני: המוני תושבים יוצאים מהעיירה העיר חמד ליד חאן יונס ככל הנראה בתיאום עם צה"ל
IDF tanks surround the Hemed quarter of Khan Younis, civilians leave Hemed for safety
The quarter was surrounded by military forces on Sunday, to go after remaining Hamas forces in the area as well as the terror infrastructure built by Hamas in and underneath the civilian neighborhood.
Residents of the Qatari built neighborhood were urged to evacuate to safety, by the military Arabic language spokesperson and masses were seen leaving for safe zones further to the West.
The military spokesperson said troops were also continuing their operations in the central parts of the Gaza Strip and that some 20 terrorists were killed.
תיעוד מהתקיפות ברצועת עזהתיעוד מהתקיפות ברצועת עזה
IDF footage of a strike on Beit Hanoun in the northern part of the Gaza Strip
(Photo: IDF)
In the town of Beit Hanoun, in northern Gaza a terrorist was killed when he tried to launch a drone to attack troops.
