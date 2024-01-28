Iran simultaneously launches three satellites

Iran simultaneously launched three satellites for the first time on Sunday using the Simorgh (Phoenix) satellite carrier rocket developed by its Ministry of Defense, state media reported. European countries expressed concern over the Iranian aerospace advancements following previous launches this month, which was dismissed by Iran on Saturday.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

One satellite weighing 32 kg (70 pounds) and two nano-satellites of less than 10 kg each were sent to a minimum orbit of 450 km (280 miles), with the two smaller devices aimed at testing narrowband communication and geopositioning technology, the reports said.

2 View gallery Simorgh (Phoenix) satellite carrier before being launched at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Semnan province, Iran ( Photo: EPA )

The larger satellite, named "Mahda" and built by Iran's Space Agency, is meant to test the accuracy of the Simorgh rocket in delivering multiple cargoes to space.

Iran launched its Sorayya satellite into orbit this month with a rocket built by the elite military Revolutionary Guards, raising concerns among European countries that the space launch vehicle's technology could be used for the development of long-range ballistic missile systems.

2 View gallery Iran's satellite launches ( Photo: EPA )