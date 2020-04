The Lebanese newspaper "Al-Akhbar" reported Tuesday that a German mediator, who was involved in the Gilad Shalit deal, is now mediating between Israel and the terror group on a new prisoner exchange deal.

The Lebanese newspaper "Al-Akhbar" reported Tuesday that a German mediator, who was involved in the Gilad Shalit deal, is now mediating between Israel and the terror group on a new prisoner exchange deal.

The Lebanese newspaper "Al-Akhbar" reported Tuesday that a German mediator, who was involved in the Gilad Shalit deal, is now mediating between Israel and the terror group on a new prisoner exchange deal.