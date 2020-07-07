Summer camps for 5th grade and up to close due to coronavirus

In a discussion on Tuesday night attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, National Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabbat and MK Ze'ev Elkin, iIt was decided to cease all youth movement activities, as well as cancel summer camps for fifth grades and up.
"It is a mistake to close the camps," said Elkin, "the teens will roam the streets unattended, it will not be possible to follow the chain of infection. It's much safer for them to be at a camp, and that's without talking about the danger of loitering out in the street."