Trump seeks Iran deal but talks unlikely to succeed, Israeli officials say

U.S. President Donald Trump appears determined to pursue a deal with Iran aimed at ending hostilities in the Middle East, three senior Israeli officials said Tuesday.
The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they believe it is unlikely Iran would agree to U.S. demands in any renewed negotiations. Previous talks collapsed on Feb. 28 with the outbreak of the U.S.-Israel war against Iran.
The U.S. demands are expected to include limits on Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
Trump wrote on social media Monday that the United States and Iran had held “very good and productive” discussions on a “complete and total resolution of hostilities in the Middle East.”
Iran later said no negotiations had taken place.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that Trump believes there is a possibility of “leveraging the significant achievements of the IDF and the U.S. military” to reach a deal that would achieve the war’s objectives while safeguarding vital interests.