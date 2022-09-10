Prince William and wife Kate seen with Meghan and Harry as they greet mourners

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have joined Prince William and his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, at Windsor Castle to view the sea of floral tributes left by the public in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, the princes' grandmother.
The two princes and their wives took time to study the bouquets before waving to crowds of well-wishers who pressed against road barriers outside the gates of Windsor Castle on Saturday. All four were seen shaking hands and speaking with members of the public.
It was the two couples' first public appearance since the queen died on Thursday.
Relations have been strained between the two sons of Britain's new king after Harry and Meghan moved to the United States and the four had not been seen so closely together since.
William's spokesman said he had invited Harry and Meghan, officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to join him and Kate as they examined the flowers and spoke to crowds lining the entrance to Windsor Castle.
The sight of the two couples together will raise hopes that there has been a rapprochement following the death of Britain's longest-reigning monarch.
William was heard telling one well-wisher that the days following the queen's death had been "so surreal".
"We all thought she was invincible," he said.