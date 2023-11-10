Columbia suspends pro-Palestinians groups for 'threatening rhetoric and intimidation'

Columbia University in New York announced, in a precedent-setting decision, that it was suspending the activities of the organizations "Students for Justice in Palestine" (SJP) and "Jewish Voice for Peace" (JVP) on its campus, following pro-Palestinian demonstrations that included "threatening rhetoric and intimidation."

According to Gerald Rosberg, Senior Executive Vice President of the University and Chair, Special Committee on Campus Safety, "Columbia University is suspending Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) as official student groups through the end of the fall term. This decision was made after the two groups repeatedly violated University policies related to holding campus events, culminating in an unauthorized event Thursday afternoon that proceeded despite warnings and included threatening rhetoric and intimidation.

"Suspension means the two groups will not be eligible to hold events on campus or receive University funding. Lifting the suspension will be contingent on the two groups demonstrating a commitment to compliance with University policies and engaging in consultations at a group leadership level with University officials.

