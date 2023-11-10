Columbia suspends pro-Palestinians groups for 'threatening rhetoric and intimidation'

Amid Israel-Hamas whirlwinds grasping US colleges, Columbia University has suspended two pro-Palestinian groups, following alleged violating of university policies, including holding unauthorized events and engaging in intimidating behavior

Daniel Edelson, New York|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Jewish Voice for Peace
Columbia University
Students for Justice in Palestine
Columbia University in New York announced, in a precedent-setting decision, that it was suspending the activities of the organizations "Students for Justice in Palestine" (SJP) and "Jewish Voice for Peace" (JVP) on its campus, following pro-Palestinian demonstrations that included "threatening rhetoric and intimidation."
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
According to Gerald Rosberg, Senior Executive Vice President of the University and Chair, Special Committee on Campus Safety, "Columbia University is suspending Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) as official student groups through the end of the fall term. This decision was made after the two groups repeatedly violated University policies related to holding campus events, culminating in an unauthorized event Thursday afternoon that proceeded despite warnings and included threatening rhetoric and intimidation.
2 View gallery
A mock apartheid wall at Columbia University A mock apartheid wall at Columbia University
A mock apartheid wall at Columbia University
(Photo: Gettyimages )
"Suspension means the two groups will not be eligible to hold events on campus or receive University funding. Lifting the suspension will be contingent on the two groups demonstrating a commitment to compliance with University policies and engaging in consultations at a group leadership level with University officials.
2 View gallery
Jewish voice for peace against JewsJewish voice for peace against Jews
Jewish voice for peace against Jews
"Like all student groups, SJP and JVP are required to abide by University policies and procedures. This ensures both the safety of our community and that core University activities can be conducted without disruption. During this especially charged time on our campus, we are strongly committed to giving space to student groups to participate in debate, advocacy, and protest. This relies on community members abiding by the rules and cooperating with University administrators who have a duty to ensure the safety of everyone in our community."
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""