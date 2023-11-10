IDF kills Hamas amphibious force commander; rockets found in container on Gaza beach

The IDF said on Friday that Israeli forces killed "numerous" terrorists of Hamas's elite Nukhba force who participated in the October 7 massacre, including Ahmed Musa, a company commander and Omar Al-Hindi, a platoon commander, both were located in western Jabalya.

Ahmed Musa was involved in the invasion of the Zikim Base and the Yiftach Post located in Kibbutz Zikim. In the past day, he orchestrated attacks targeting IDF troops in the western Jabalya area.

Additionally, Mohammed Kahlout, commander of the sniper unit for Hamas’s Northern Brigade, was killed. Based on Shin Bet intelligence, IDF troops struck overnight 19 Hamas terrorists who planned to attack IDF troops.

Additionally, IDF forces targeted a shipping container situated on a beach that held around 20 rocket launchers. In an operation in Sheikh Ijlin, troops searched the southern part of the front and discovered a rocket launcher near residential buildings. All identified weapons were either destroyed or seized by the IDF.

An expansion of the scope of the war in Gaza is inevitable due to the heightened Israeli "aggression", Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, Press TV reported on Friday.

Several dozen pro-Palestinian journalists and media personnel stormed the entrance lobby of the New York Times offices and took control for about an hour.

According to the protesters, the newspaper was complicit in "whitewashing genocide" against Palestinians.

They demanded that the newspaper publicly support a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and shouted toward the building, "Shame" and "Shut it down".

Additionally, the protesters read the names of journalists who have been killed in the war so far. After being removed from the lobby, some of the protesters threw objects at a police van with the words "IDF" and "Free Palestine" inscribed on it.

The Biden administration has received stark warnings from U.S. diplomats in the Arab world that its strong support for Israel’s military campaign in Gaza “is losing us Arab publics for a generation,” CNN reported on Friday, citing a diplomatic cable.

“We are losing badly on the messaging battlespace,” reads a Wednesday cable from the U.S. Embassy in Oman, citing conversations with “a wide range of trusted and sober-minded contacts.”

The robust U.S. support for Israel’s actions is being seen, the cable warns, “as material and moral culpability in what they consider to be possible war crimes.”

The IDF confirmed that Staff Sergeant Gilad Rozenblit, 21, from Kibbutz Ginergar, a 401st Brigade combat medic, was killed in action in the northern Gaza Strip.

The IDF said early Friday that it struck a terrorist group in Syria that launched a drone toward Eilat, which hit a school in the city, causing material damage but no injuries.

The army did not identify those responsible for the attack, in which a UAV traveled all the way to the Red Sea resort town some 400 km (250 miles) away from the nearest point in Syrian territory. The army said it holds the Syrian government responsible for any attack originating from its territory.