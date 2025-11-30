Dublin drops plan to rename park honoring former Israeli president amid backlash

Dublin’s city council has withdrawn, for now, a proposal to change the name of Herzog Park, a public green in the Rathgar neighborhood named for former Israeli President Chaim Herzog, after facing criticism at home and abroad.

Lord Mayor Ray McAdam said the council’s chief executive intends to pull the motion that was due to go before the full council on Monday. McAdam said the legislation governing place-name changes has not yet been fully implemented and that the report presented to councillors did not provide enough information to allow for what he called an informed decision. A separate proposal to rename another site, Diamond Park, has also been canceled on the same grounds.

2 View gallery Former Israeli President Chaim Herzog ( Photo: GPO )

At the same time, McAdam said the council agreed to launch a public consultation to determine “a new and appropriate name” for the park, signaling that the debate is not over.

Herzog Park, opened in 1985 as Orwell Quarry Park and renamed in 1995 during Jerusalem’s 3,000-year celebrations, honors Chaim Herzog, Israel’s sixth president, who was born in Belfast and raised in Dublin. It also recognizes his father, Rabbi Yitzhak Isaac Halevi Herzog, who served as chief rabbi of Ireland and later became Israel’s first chief rabbi. The park sits near the only Jewish primary and secondary schools in Ireland .

The renaming proposal emerged from Dublin City Council’s Commemorations and Naming Committee, which in July voted to recommend removing Herzog’s name amid the Gaza war and claims of “genocide” by pro-Palestinian campaigners. Suggested alternatives included “Free Palestine Park” and “Hind Rajab Park,” after a Palestinian girl killed in Gaza in January 2024. The push sparked outrage in Ireland’s Jewish community and among pro-Israel voices.

The plan also drew rare public criticism from senior Irish officials, including Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee, who warned the move was divisive and could be seen as antisemitic, and that it risked erasing the historic contribution of Irish Jews.

2 View gallery President Isaac Herzog ( Photo: GPO )

In Israel, President Isaac Herzog’s office said it was concerned by any attempt to harm his father’s legacy and the historic ties between Ireland and the Jewish people. Mike Herzog, a former Israeli ambassador to the United States and grandson of Chaim Herzog, said the move was not a private family matter but part of a broader effort to delegitimize Israel and undermine Irish Jewish heritage.