StopAntisemitism urges U.S. to cut ties with IDS CEO Patrick Doyle

The privately funded American advocacy group StopAntisemitism has called on the U.S. government to sever ties with Patrick Doyle, founder and chief executive of International Diplomatic Supplies (IDS). Doyle, whose company supplies alcohol to U.S. embassies worldwide, has been accused of openly expressing antisemitic views.
According to posts archived and shared by StopAntisemitism on X (formerly Twitter), Doyle has spread conspiracy theories about Zionists controlling the media and banks, called for boycotting “every Israeli product and Israeli-owned business,” and accused the IDF of being “white supremacists.”
“The U.S. government should have zero tolerance for antisemitism,” StopAntisemitism wrote on X. “It’s time to end contracts with individuals like Patrick Doyle and ensure our values are reflected in our business dealings.”
One example cited by StopAntisemitism is a LinkedIn post from eight months ago, in which Doyle wrote: “Why why why? Are all Western leaders owned by 🇮🇱 money? What other reason? Do they want a white supremacist military in the Middle East? How can the leaders of the West watch the genocide in Gaza and continue to back the Zionists?”
In another post from January 17 that he shared on Facebook, Doyle wrote: “I’ve got to share this. 🇮🇱 is an evil, genocidal abomination.”
Doyle’s business background has been previously highlighted in a 2022 article by The Moodie Davitt Report. The article described how he founded IDS in 1997 from his London bedroom, initially serving a small number of British embassies. Over time, IDS expanded into an international network headquartered in Dubai, with operations across the Middle East, UK, Europe, and North America.
The piece also portrayed Doyle as someone driven to address “needy situations.”
“I just want to help other people,” Doyle said in the article. “IDS has given me a platform where I can see these situations because I travel the world. And we have the funds that allow the company to commit to go and do something.”