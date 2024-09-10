Filipino evangelist preacher arrested sex trafficking charges following bunker raid

Apollo Quiboloy, leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), was arrested over allegations including child sex trafficking, coercion of women and girls, fraud, and bulk cash smuggling in the U.S. and Philippines.

In 2021, U.S. federal prosecutors indicted Quiboloy, accusing him of sex trafficking minors under threats of abuse and ‘eternal damnation’. The U.S. extradition prospects for Quiboloy remain uncertain, given his age and the lack of formal requests from U.S. authorities, according to a New York Post report.

Authorities raided Quiboloy's compound, leading to the discovery of a secret bunker. Quiboloy subsequently surrendered along with four co-accused at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ headquarters. Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged Quiboloy to surrender, assuring him of fair treatment, while his lawyer stated he surrendered to prevent further violence, according to New York Post, and The Guardian, and Rappler.

1 View gallery Apollo Quiboloy, leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ ( Photo: AP Photo, File )

Quiboloy denied the allegations, claiming they are fabrications by critics and that "the devil" was behind his legal troubles. Following his arrest, Quiboloy and his co-accused were flown to a heavily guarded detention center at police headquarters in Manila. To find Quiboloy, authorities combed through about 40 buildings in the 30-hectare area for a secret bunker and detected heartbeats.

While in hiding, Rodrigo Duterte claimed he knew Quiboloy's whereabouts but would not inform the police. One church member reportedly died of a heart attack during the raid on the compound, according to a BBC report.

Police spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo stated that Quiboloy and his co-accused had their mugshots and fingerprints taken at the national police headquarters.

The Philippine Senate ordered Quiboloy's arrest for refusing to appear before committee hearings regarding criminal allegations, while Justice Secretary Remulla stated he would be tried in the Philippines first.

Quiboloy demanded a written guarantee from Manila to avoid 'extraordinary rendition' for his surrender. The term 'extraordinary rendition' refers to a U.S. practice of sending detained suspected members of terror organizations to another country for imprisonment and interrogation.

Vice President Sara Duterte condemned "the gross abuse of police power in the takeover of the KOJC compound" and criticized the police for using questionable force during the operation.

DOJ chief Jesus Crispin Remulla praised law enforcement for their professionalism during Quiboloy's apprehension, which involved a "concerted effort of everyone. SMNI, a KOJC-controlled television station, posted images of members interacting with police post-arrest.

Major Catherine Dela Rey stated the arrest operation adhered to legal warrants, rejecting claims of political manipulation.

This article was written in collaboration with Generative AI news company Alchemiq

