Israel shows increase in public corruption in international survey

Israel ranked 59 out of 100, according to the 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), released on Tuesday, in perceived levels of public corruption.

Israel's ranking declined from 64th place in 2016 and is the first time it dropped below 60.

The CPI is a product of Transparency International which measures 180 nations world-wide and is an effective means to determine the advisability of business transactions between countries, seen as corrupt.

Since 2016, Israel's corruption levels increased according to the survey.

Israel's ranking is worst among the 37 OECD members, after it dropped four places compared to the 2020 survey. Poland, Italy, Turkey, Greece and Hungary are also seen as corrupt according to the CPI.

Former Judge Nili Arad, who heads the local Transparency International branch said the 2021 survey is indication of corruption spreading in Israel, which was compounded by the coronavirus pandemic, that was harmful to the foundations of democracy.

"Israel's poor ranking is a warning sign," she said.

As in 2020, the 2021 survey did not rank any of the nations with the highest possible number.

Denmark, Finland and New Zealand were all given the ranking of 88, followed by Sweden, Singapore and Norway, which were placed at 85.

