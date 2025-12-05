Over 1,000 American Christian leaders hold mass prayer for Jerusalem at Western Wall

More than one thousand Christian leaders and prominent influencers who arrived in Israel as part of the Friends of Zion Ambassador Summit initiated by Dr. Mike Evans and in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs gathered today at the Western Wall for a moving prayer for the peace of Jerusalem.
This is the largest delegation of American Christian leaders to visit Israel since the establishment of the state, as part of the Ambassador Program in which participants will be commissioned to serve as Friends of Zion Ambassadors representing tens of millions of supporters in the United States.
The delegation met with the Rabbi of the Western Wall, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, who recited the Song of Ascents. Evans told the Rabbi about the emotional moment that took place last night when Omer Sam Tov, recipient of the "Hear Am I" Award for his public advocacy for Israel, shared with the delegation that during his captivity he prayed every Friday from Psalm 121 and sang the Song of Ascents to strengthen his spirit. Omer also moved the participants when he sang before them. Dr Evans said to the Rabbi: “It is remarkable that yesterday Omer shared with us the prayer that sustained him and today you, the Rabbi of the Western Wall, opened your blessing with the very same psalm. It is a sign from God.”
The delegation held a prayer for the families of the victims of the October 7 massacre. Participants received slips of paper bearing the names of those murdered on October 7 and placed them between the stones of the Wall while praying for their families. Earlier, they held a mass prayer on the Western Wall steps and prayed for the peace of Jerusalem.
The special prayer was broadcast live on major media outlets around the world and was viewed by tens of millions of people.