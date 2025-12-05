Over 1,000 American Christian leaders hold mass prayer for Jerusalem at Western Wall

More than one thousand Christian leaders and prominent influencers who arrived in Israel as part of the Friends of Zion Ambassador Summit initiated by Dr. Mike Evans and in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs gathered today at the Western Wall for a moving prayer for the peace of Jerusalem.

This is the largest delegation of American Christian leaders to visit Israel since the establishment of the state, as part of the Ambassador Program in which participants will be commissioned to serve as Friends of Zion Ambassadors representing tens of millions of supporters in the United States.

