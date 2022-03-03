Putin tells Macron will continue war; second round of talks underway

French President Emanuel Macron said following his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia was intent on pressing on with their invasion of Ukraine.

Marcon warned Putin that Russia would suffer if their aggression continues, France said in a statement from the Elysee, but added that Putin was unperturbed.

An apartment building destroyed by Russian air raid in Chernihiv on Thursday

Ukraine emergency services said on Thursday the at least 33 people were killed in Russian bombing of Chernihiv in the north of the country. The announcement came hours after the regional governor reported nine people died when the Russians bombed two schools and residential buildings in the city.

Local officials said the area that was attacked housed no military targets, only schools and hospitals and that rescue efforts were underway amid fears that the number of casualties would be higher.

The news of the damage in Chernihiv came as the second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine were underway in Belarus, although expectations were low that a breakthrough would be achieved.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters that he believed the talks were a waste of time, but his delegation would be demanding a cease fire and an agreement on humanitarian corridors that would allow civilians to escape the fighting.

Ukraine and Russian delegations meet for a second round of talks in Belarus on Thursday

Hours before the talks began, Putin warned Ukraine that if the talks were delayed, Russia would add more demands in the negotiations. Russia was now demanding the de-militarization of Ukraine and that country assuming neutrality on matters between Moscow and the West.

Putin relayed his demands to Macron and added that regardless of the outcome of the talks, Russia will achieve its main objective, to demilitarize its neighbor.

Putin said the fighting in Ukraine was proceeding according to plan as he praised his troops.

In televised comments, Putin made a series of allegations against Ukrainian forces for which he did not provide evidence, including that they were holding foreign citizens hostage and using human shields.

Vladimir Putin

The Ukrainian military said it believed that Belarusian troops have already received the order to cross Ukrainian border.

Ukraine has said Russia is using Belarusian territory for missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and Minsk allowed Russian troops to enter Ukrainian territory.

The head of Russia's foreign intelligence agency said on Thursday it was wrong to speak of a new Cold War between Russia and the West because the situation was already "hot".

Ukrainian forces holding an anti-tank missile launcher north of Kyiv

"If only because in the second half of the 20th century Russia fought with the West on the distant approaches, and now the war has come to the very borders of our Motherland. So for us it is definitely not 'cold', but quite 'hot'".

Russian forces were stepping up efforts to seize control of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said describing Russian troops trying to break through a barricade to the plant, that was erected by local residents and territorial defense forces.

