Palestinian-American death under investigation; Police: ‘No complaint, no autopsy, no evidence’

A young Palestinian American was killed on Friday near the West Bank village of Sinjil , triggering renewed scrutiny of Israeli conduct in the territory and prompting calls for a US-led investigation. Israeli officials say the fatal incident occurred during a violent confrontation between civilians, but they are investigating without a formal complaint, autopsy, or access to the body.

The victim, Saif al-Din Kamil Abdul Karim Musalat, was a Florida-born US citizen in his early 20s visiting family in the West Bank. According to relatives, Musalat was attempting to protect family land from Israeli civilians trying to set up an unauthorized outpost when he was reportedly beaten for hours and died en route to the hospital. The family claims Israeli attackers blocked emergency responders and have called on Washington to investigate.

“This is an unimaginable nightmare and injustice that no family should ever have to face,” the Musalat family said in a statement. “We demand the US State Department lead an immediate investigation and hold the Israeli settlers who killed Saif accountable for their crimes. We demand justice.”

The US State Department confirmed Musalat’s death and said it is providing consular support to his family. “The US Department of State has no higher priority than the safety and security of US citizens overseas,” a spokesperson said, declining to comment further out of respect for the family’s privacy.

The incident unfolded around 3 p.m., when Israeli authorities say Palestinians began throwing rocks at Israeli civilians near Sinjil, approximately 10 miles north of Ramallah. Security forces from the Israel Police and the IDF were dispatched to the scene. According to a police spokesperson, “Following reports of a physical confrontation between civilians in the area of Judea and Samaria, Israel Police and Border Police forces were deployed to the scene alongside the IDF to disperse the unrest and restore order.”

Israeli authorities say the confrontation included property vandalism, arson, and rock throwing. Several individuals were detained: two Israeli civilians, two left-wing activists, one Palestinian, and one Israeli military reservist, who was later released after questioning. “An observation post was set up to document the events and gather evidence. The area was stabilized and the units withdrew,” the spokesperson said.

The Israel Police and IDF Military Police have opened a joint investigation. But the lack of a formal complaint, autopsy, or access to Musalat’s body has left police relying solely on media reports. “If you’re investigating a murder, you need to examine the body,” the police spokesperson said. “We want to hold people accountable, but right now, we’re investigating a murder claim without evidence. All we have are media reports.”

A video released by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows Palestinians hurling stones at what appear to be Israeli civilians and vehicles. Israeli officials say this supports their version of events, in which Palestinian residents initiated the clash.

The Binyamin Regional Council released an unusual statement on Shabbat, calling the incident a premeditated terror attack. According to the council, dozens of “terrorists and Arab rioters,” accompanied by anarchist activists, attacked Jewish shepherds with stones and slingshots, burned equipment, and injured two people. The IDF reportedly uncovered several explosive devices concealed in stone barriers, allegedly meant to target Israeli soldiers. The council demanded that the army investigate the use of live fire and described the incident as a deliberate effort to displace Jews from the area.

Despite the absence of formal evidence, headlines around the world reported that Musalat had been “beaten to death by Israeli settlers.” No charges have been filed to support that claim.

Hamas has claimed Musalat as a fighter. The group frequently issues such declarations posthumously for symbolic or propaganda purposes, often without presenting evidence of an operational affiliation. No information has been made public that links Musalat to Hamas in any verifiable way.

Brig. Gen. (res.) Amir Avivi, founder of the Israel Defense and Security Forum and former IDF deputy comptroller, said the case reflects a broader issue of narrative distortion. “You’re labeling an entire population, 150,000 normative Israeli citizens in Judea and Samaria, based on the actions of a tiny fringe,” he said. “To talk about ‘settler violence’ is almost a racist concept.”

There were several reports on an incident on Friday near the village of Ateret and the town of Sinjil.

This is what they won’t show you on the news – how the incident started: Palestinians attacking Jews. pic.twitter.com/cIhWAGDcFw — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) July 12, 2025

While acknowledging “there are small groups who may act outside the law,” Avivi said Israel’s institutions remain fully capable of handling such violations. “These individuals should be prosecuted accordingly. Israel is a state of law, and law is law.”

He added: “If it’s classified as terrorism, the Shin Bet handles it. If it’s criminal, the police handle it. People are investigated. People are brought to justice.”

Avivi rejected claims of systemic aggression from Israeli civilians, stating, “There’s no more violence in Judea and Samaria than in Tel Aviv.” He believes the international attention on West Bank clashes is part of an effort to delegitimize the Jewish right to live in the area.

Member of Knesset Zvi Succot, of the Religious Zionist Party and a longtime resident of the West Bank, said. He described the reaction to the Sinjil incident as disproportionate. “We didn’t attack anyone. We didn’t expel anyone. We bought land and live here,” he said. “But the Arabs attack us because they refuse to accept even a single Jew in this land.”

Sukkot acknowledged isolated cases of violence by Jews but framed the broader dynamic differently: “In some specific cases, it’s possible a Jew attacked, but as a general rule, Arabs attack Jews, not the other way around.” Asked how civilian clashes emerge, he added: “People fight everywhere. It’s like asking how violence starts in Buenos Aires or New York. It happens.”

Palestinian human rights advocate Issa Amro, founder of Youth Against Settlements, described Musalat’s death as part of a broader strategy of forced displacement. “It’s not settler violence, it’s settler terror now,” he said. According to Amro, Israeli civilians and armed personnel cooperate to make life unbearable for Palestinians, driving them from Area C. “Itamar Ben-Gvir gave out 150,000 rifles in the last 20 months. The majority of the weapons were given to settlers,” he claimed.

The story is written by Gabriel Colodro and reprinted with permission from The Media Line .