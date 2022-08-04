Israeli man sets olive grove ablaze while burning down breakup letter

Police on Thursday arrested a man on suspicion of causing a major fire.
The man burned a letter from his girl friend telling him their relationship was over, when the flames spread out of control and destroyed an olive grove.
After calling fire fighters, he was arrested and remains under house arrest.
"I was on-call at the fire station with two volunteers when we received word of a fire," volunteer firefighter Moshe Guttman, said.
When we approached the olive grove, we saw a man dressed in black running through the trees. He appeared to be running away from the flames. He saw me and tried to escape but when I caught up with him and asked him who had started the fire, he said that he called us to come and did not mean to cause it," Guttman said.
The flames destroyed most of the old olive grove and many acres around Kfar Chabad, the community near-by.
A source close to the investigation said the young man explained that the fire was caused by accident. "There was something about a letter connected to his girlfriend," the source said.
Oren Shishinsky who commands the regional fire department said the flames spread quickly because of a combination of dry brush and strong winds on a hot day. and there was concern it might reach homes in the village.
"We took steps to protect the homes and prevent the fire from spreading further," he said.