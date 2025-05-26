Netherlands' Geert Wilders unveils plan to ban asylum seekers, deport Syrians

Geert Wilders, leader of the far-right in the Netherlands, who came out in Israel's defense following the October 7 massacre, unveiled a plan on Monday calling for a drastic reduction in immigration to his country. He warned that his party would withdraw from the coalition government if the 10 measures outlined in the plan—including a total ban on accepting new asylum seekers and the deportation of tens of thousands of Syrian migrants—are not implemented.
Wilders, often labeled as an extreme-right politician, has led the charge against immigration in the Netherlands for years, particularly targeting Muslim immigration. He is also a staunch supporter of Israel. After years in opposition, his Party for Freedom (PVV) caused a political upheaval in the November 2023 elections, emerging as the largest party. However, it did not win an outright majority. Following months of coalition negotiations, a center-right government was finally formed in July 2024, with three additional parties. Wilders, however, had to relinquish his bid for prime minister in favor of an external candidate, the current Prime Minister Dick Schoof.
While the four coalition parties initially agreed on measures to curb immigration, Wilders has grown increasingly frustrated in recent months, accusing the government of stalling. His statement on Monday threatens to destabilize the government further, raising the possibility of its collapse and new elections. Wilders has also recently criticized the Dutch government’s approach to the Gaza war. Like many other European nations, the Netherlands has adopted a more critical stance toward Israel in recent weeks. Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, whom Wilders has called “weak,” is now spearheading a push to cancel the European Union’s partnership agreement with Israel.
At a press conference, Wilders declared that his patience with the government’s inaction on immigration had run out. He reminded reporters that the coalition had already agreed in October to several measures, including reinstating border checks, shortening the validity of temporary visas for migrants, and limiting the number of family members who can join asylum seekers in the Netherlands. “We’ve reached the limit,” said Wilders, adding that the current measures “are not enough to tip the scale.” He announced he was “taking off the gloves” and demanded stricter measures be implemented within weeks. “Our patience has run out,” he said. “We will not wait any longer!”
Wilders presented a 10-step plan, which includes banning new asylum seekers from entering the country, deploying the military to the borders, and temporarily halting family reunifications for asylum seekers already in the Netherlands. He also called for the deportation of 60,000 Syrian migrants, claiming that most areas in Syria are now safe enough for their return following the fall of the Assad regime and the end of the civil war. The plan also proposes deporting any migrant convicted of sexual or violent crimes. “One offense—and you’re out,” he declared.
Wilders pointed out that other European countries, like Germany, have already adopted tougher measures on immigration. Germany recently announced plans to increase the number of border police and to refuse entry to some asylum seekers. However, Wilders acknowledged that some of the measures he is demanding would require the Netherlands to withdraw from certain European treaties it is currently bound by.
It is unclear whether the other coalition parties will agree to his demands and support his plan. Implementing it would likely require reopening the policy agreement established between the parties before the coalition was formed last year and renegotiating its terms. The coalition currently includes Wilders’ Party for Freedom (PVV), the right-wing People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy or Volkspartij voor Vrijheid en Democratie, otherwise known as VVD, the reformist New Social Contract (Nieuw Sociaal Contract) party, and the farmers’ party Farmer-Citizen Movement (BoerBurgerBeweging).