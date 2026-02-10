When is smuggling a security threat? Depends who’s involved

A major smuggling attempt uncovered at the Kerem Shalom border crossing late last year is drawing renewed scrutiny amid an ongoing security scandal involving the brother of the Shin Bet chief . The case highlights troubling questions over how authorities have classified and handled sensitive cross-border incidents.

In late 2025, a truck carrying humanitarian aid destined for Gaza arrived at the Kisufim crossing, one of hundreds passing through as part of regular deliveries. But during a search by police and crossing personnel, officials discovered a large quantity of concealed goods with clear dual-use potential — items that could serve both civilian and military purposes.

1 View gallery Truck carrying humanitarian aid destined for Gaza arrives at the Kisufim crossing ( Photo: COGAT )

Hidden among toolboxes and other cargo were solar power systems, batteries, chemical substances and a vast quantity of electronics and tobacco products. Investigators ultimately uncovered 317,239 packs of cigarettes, approximately 255 kilograms of loose tobacco and 1,983 cell phones of various models. The estimated total value of the smuggled goods was over 8.1 million shekels.

A separate search revealed an additional 48,260 packs of cigarettes, six tons of tobacco, 535 kilograms of hookah tobacco, 4,400 electronic cigarettes and 38.1 liters of vaping liquid.

Despite the unusually large scale and the nature of the goods — many of which could be used to bolster terror infrastructure in Gaza — the case was not classified as a security threat. Instead, it was handled as a routine customs violation and transferred to the Tax Authority’s customs division for investigation.

The Tax Authority is expected to file an indictment in the coming weeks against the truck driver involved in the operation, focusing on smuggling and customs offenses rather than security-related charges.

“Following the completion of preliminary investigative work and evidence gathering, and after professional review in consultation with the State Attorney’s Office, it was decided — in accordance with jurisdictional authorities — to transfer the case to the Tax Authority (Customs),” Israel Police said in a statement.